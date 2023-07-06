RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This is your last chance to take it easy and catch the Eagles on one of these nights before they’re already gone.

The Hall of Fame band on Thursday is coming to Raleigh in November as part of its final tour.

Titled “The Long Goodbye,” the tour will stop at PNC Arena on Nov. 9. Presale and VIP tickets go on sale July 12 with general tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. July 14.

Three longtime members of the Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit — will be joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of late founding member Glenn Frey, on the tour.

The Eagles soared to popularity in the 1970s with hits “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy” and “Witchy Woman” before breaking up, then reuniting in 1994.

Steely Dan will join them on the tour.