RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After missing several bus trips a day due to a shortage in bus drivers, GoRaleigh says they will reduce bus frequency for a dozen routes.

GoRaleigh says the missed trips have created confusion and a loss of confidence among riders. They hope temporarily reducing frequencies of routes will provide more reliability and dependability.

Starting Sunday, GoRaleigh says 11 routes with lower ridership will be reduced to hourly frequency and one route will be reduced to 30-minute frequency. All 12 will make their normal stops but will have to wait longer for the bus.

“This is not a local problem, although all our regional partners are experiencing it. It’s a nationwide problem,” said GoRaleigh transportation manager, David Walker. “Most other agencies had to cut back on their services earlier in the year. We’ve been fortunate enough to be able to hold back for this long.”

Walker said reducing the number of bus trips frees up 30 drivers to ensure no stop is missed.

“[Bus drivers} are not first responders but they are front line employees that we need to make sure we have enough folks out there to take care of this job,” Walker said.

Impacted Routes

Routes reduced to hourly frequency are:

3, 7L, 10, 12, 18/18S, 23L, 24L, 26, 27, 36, 40X

Route reduced to 30-minute frequency:

19

You can click here to view bus schedules and maps. A feature on the GoRaleigh website allows riders to see exactly where their bus is in real time. Click here for a real time tracker of your bus’ location.

To get back to normal scheduling, GoRaleigh needs more drivers. Walkers wants to hire at least 20 new drivers.

To help with that, GoRaleigh increased starting wages for bus operators to $19 per hour. Pay is guaranteed to reach $27 per hour by a driver’s fourth year.

Current drivers also received a $2 per hour wage increase to help with retention.

GoRaleigh has also lowered their minimum driving age from 25 to 23 years old.

“You can get a good job starting at $19 an hour with little to no experience. We’ll help you get trained to get out there and do that job,” said Walker.

A Commercial Drivers License is required but GoRaleigh will help train drivers and provide the hours needed to obtain one. Click here to learn more about bus driving jobs.

GoRaleigh anticipates that full service can be restored by Jan. 2023 but that all depends on how recruitment efforts go.