RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road exit starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The same closures will take place on Monday and Tuesday nights, and the final closure is expected to lift early Wednesday morning.

The closures will allow crews to safely conduct maintenance on the joints of westbound I-540 bridge over the Neuse River.

NCDOT advises drivers to slow down and anticipate reduced lanes when approaching this section of I-540. NCDOT also asks drivers to be cautious as crews will be working close to the travel lanes.