‘They just started shooting’: 7-year-old shot twice in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In an emotional 911 recording, a caller begs for the ambulance to arrive as a 7-year-old girl was suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 3800 block of Herndon Village Way, near Cross Link and Garner roads in Raleigh, according to police.

A person called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

“It was seven or eight first time. Three the second time – different gun then four more after that last round of three,” the caller said.

A 7-year-old girl was struck twice during the shooting – once in the back and once in the arm, police said.

A second call from a woman at the scene of the shooting reveals the emotional scene after the girl was shot.

“Hurry up!” the caller repeatedly tells the dispatcher. “Where they at?”

The caller talks to people at the scene as she continues to plead for the ambulance to hurry up.

“Please hurry up! I can’t breathe!” the caller said. “They just started shooting and she was like, ‘I got hit.'”

The girl was outside when the shooting occurred. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said her injuries are serious, but do not appear to be life-threatening.

This was the second shooting in Raleigh within hours on Sunday. The first shooting wounded a man and happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Milburnie Road, according to Raleigh police.

No other details were released by police.

