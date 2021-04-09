Slain Raleigh college student was stabbed to death; suspect married her just days before death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate in their Raleigh apartment married her less than a week before her death, according to court records.

Erick Hernandez-Mendez, 20, is charged with the murder of Christina Matos.

A death certificate released Friday indicates Matos died from “multiple stab wounds” to her neck.

A certificate of marriage shows they got married on March 29 in Wake County.

“The marriage shouldn’t paint the story,” said Matos’ friend Savannah Ferrell.

Matos’ loved ones said the two both grew up in Clayton. Matos, 20, then went to Wake Tech, and they became roommates in apartments near North Carolina State University.

“They were not in love. They were not a couple,” said Ferrell. Matos’ father said Friday he did not know his daughter was married.

Her friends told CBS 17 they think the marriage was based on ulterior motives.

CBS 17 is not reporting their theories because police won’t confirm or provide any information about them.

“I daydream about different scenarios. It’s driving me crazy because I don’t think we’ll ever physically know what happened,” said Najiah Williams, a friend of the victim.

Matos was reported missing when she didn’t show up to her own 20th birthday party last weekend on April 3.

A birthday present still sits in her car parked near her apartment.

“She wanted to care for everybody,” said Ferrell. “She was such a hustler, a go-getter, comes from really nothing, she made everything on her own.”

Police found her dead inside her locked apartment room at the Signature 1505 apartments along Hillsborough Street.

She and Hernandez-Mendez shared the apartment with a third roommate.

Friends said Hernandez-Mendez showed up to Matos’ vigil, days before being charged with her murder.

“No one deserves death at the end of this story. She was a beautiful soul,” said Williams.

Her friends said they’ll keep fighting for answers.

“No matter how you looked at her or what she was to you, she means everything to a lot of people, so we just want her justice and we’re going to get it,” said Ferrell.

Police have not released a motive.