Thief struggled with clerk before taking cash drawer in Raleigh robbery, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief struggled with a store worker over a cash drawer during a robbery last week in Raleigh, police say.

The incident was reported on Monday around 12:45 a.m. at the Han-Dee Hugo’s at 2823 Capital Boulevard, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“He approached the counter and grabbed the cash drawer,” police said. “A struggle ensued with the employee before he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Wednesday night.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now