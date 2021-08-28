Thief swipes woman’s vehicle, later wrecks in North Raleigh, is finally nabbed by police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County carjacker was busted after he wrecked a stolen car along U.S. 401 Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

The incident was reported north of U.S. 401 at Ligon Mill Road, according to Raleigh police.

The ordeal began when the suspect, who did not have a gun, carjacked a vehicle from a woman, police said.

He then fled in the car, driving down U.S. 401 toward Raleigh, but wrecked.

The man then took off running into nearby woods near the intersection of U.S. 401 at Ligon Mill Road/Mitchell Mill Road, police said.

Police chased the suspect on foot and soon captured him, officers said.

No other information was released. No one was injured, police said.