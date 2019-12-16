Thief targeting Knightdale and Raleigh hair salons, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Knightdale police are looking for a thief targeting hair salons.

Stylists at five different shops say a man has come in, gone to the back of the store and taken belongings from the office.

Lisa Logrono’s been a stylist at the Sport Clips on Shoppes on Midway Plantation in Knightdale for nearly two years.

Friday was one of her worst shifts.

That’s when a man walked in, said hello to her, and went straight to the back.

“Immediately, something went off,” said Logrono. “When he was walking, I stopped talking to my client and kept looking at him.”

On surveillance video, it appears he goes to the office and quickly swipes her phone off the desk.

Logrono walked in soon after and she said she asked if she could help him with something. He responded he was looking for the bathroom, Logrono said.

Soon after he left, Logrono realized her phone was missing.

“I freaked out because cell phones now are like your entire life. People have like Apple Pay and Google Pay and all that stuff,” said Logrono.

Her manager later told her she’d heard of several other salons being hit by what appears to be the same person.

An employee at Great Clips across the street from them told CBS 17 a man walked in this past week and stole an iPad.

“He’s casing these places,” said stylist Amy Hare.

Hare said the man walked into Guys’ Place on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Monday and asked if he could use the restroom.

“I realized something wasn’t right when he passed by me with a black hoodie on and he had his hoodie up, it was over 70 degrees on Tuesday. I don’t know, trust your gut,” said Hare.

Hare said he took her wallet and ran.

She told CBS 17 it had nearly $900 in cash because she planned to go Christmas shopping the next day. She also had $300 in gift cards.

“It’s just disheartening,” said Hare. “It’s really hurtful someone would prey on people at Christmas that are working, that are doing everything they can to make it great.”

Logrono said she wonders if the guy knows stylists can’t keep their personal items on them and said it’s unfortunate anyone would take advantage of that.

“Will I be more diligent? Definitely. But am I going to let them destroy my spirit? Absolutely not,” said Logrono.

Knightdale police said they have reason to believe these incidents are connected but cannot yet confirm it.

