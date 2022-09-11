Raleigh police at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road Sunday morning. Photo by Al Currie/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five cars were stolen from a Raleigh auto dealership late Saturday or early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.

The thieves first broke into the dealership building and took keys to various cars, according to Raleigh police.

Then, with the keys in hand, the thieves took five cars. It’s not known if the cars were driven off the lot or loaded onto a truck and driven from the scene.

The theft was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they were not sure if surveillance cameras captured the theft. Police also did not know what makes or models of cars were taken.

The incident is under investigation, according to police.