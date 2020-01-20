Thieves on the run after smash-and-grab at Raleigh jewelry store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thieves smashed several cases to steal merchandise at a Raleigh jewelry store on Monday before making their getaway, police said.

The suspects entered Regents Jewelers inside Triangle Town Center as the store opened at 10 a.m., according to police.

Store surveillance video shows a suspect wearing a green hoodie pull out a hammer and repeatedly beats on a glass case until it breaks.

A second suspect, who was wearing a dark-blue hoodie, pulls out merchandise from the broken cases.

A store employee walks out of the store as soon as the suspect pulls out the hammer. No injuries were reported.

No shots were fired during the robbery.

The suspects are still on the run.

