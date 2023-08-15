KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police say they have arrested a key suspect for an incident that occurred at a sports bar that left one person shot two weeks ago.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps identified Mekhi Alante Lucky, 26 of Raleigh, as the suspect who shot and seriously injured a 26-year-old victim.

Lucky surrendered himself to police and is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28, Knightdale officers responded to a shooting at 835 N. Smithfield Road. Police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and two others that had been physically assaulted during the incident. Police said the attacks occurred on the sidewalk in front of the Sports Page Bar.

The assault victims did not have any serious injuries, but police say the shooting victim remains hospitalized.

Lucky is the third person to be charged in this incident. Police said previously that they charged Tyler Squirewell, 24 of Clayton, and Brandon Bumpass, 24 of Raleigh, in connection to the attack.

Lucky is currently being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.