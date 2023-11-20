RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have made a third arrest in the deadly Highline Street shooting that happened on Nov. 9, the Raleigh Police Department said.

According to police, a 17-year-old was charged with murder on Monday.

In the same shooting investigation, on Nov. 15, Raleigh police arrested Ta’evon Andrew Wilkins, 18, for murder and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

The victim in this incident, Isaiah Michael Anderson, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. 19-year-old, Kevin Lamar Bowser, was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.