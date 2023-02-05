The damage left at Walden Woods Condominiums in Raleigh. (Photo from the Red Cross)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families throughout Raleigh are displaced on Sunday after four fires broke out all within a 24-hour period.

“When I opened the gate, I almost had a heart attack, because flames were coming out of here, flames were just billowing out the front door, I mean literally just billowing out,” Mona Cummings said.

She stayed up late on Saturday night watching TV and Cummings says that may have saved her life. That’s because at the same time, a condo unit attached to hers at the Walden Woods Condominiums erupted into flames Sunday at midnight.

“I’m seeing the flames going over toward my house, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, please, please, please… the flames,’ there was nothing else I could do,” Cummings said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. Cummings says she grabbed her dog and got out of her home just in time.

Less than seven hours later and about five miles away, Austin McMullen was grabbing his two dogs and getting out of his apartment on Prince George Lane as a unit in his building became engulfed in flames.

“Firefighters were banging on the door, so we opened it up real quick and they were just screaming to get out,” McMullen explained.

At that scene, Raleigh fire officials say one firefighter was injured. That firefighter was released from the hospital Sunday morning.

While both fires remain under investigation, residents say they’re just focused on picking up the pieces.

“It goes from the basic essentials… I need new silverware, all the way up to [needing] money for my next bed and couch I have to buy,” McMullen said.

“I can’t believe this,” Cummings said. “I really cannot believe this, this is just devastation,” Cummings said of her own home.

The Red Cross says they’re helping several families who have been displaced by those two fires.

There were two other house fires in Raleigh on Saturday night where some residents suffered burns or smoke inhalation, but there were no life-threatening injuries.