WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Town of Wake Forest officials say five streets will be closed at the same time next week while the train tracks that cross them are repaired.

Town officials said Tuesday that CSX will close those streets Feb. 28 at their crossings and will reopen them March 2. They include:

Brick Street

Elm Avenue

Holding Avenue

Friendship Chapel Road

Rogers Road

After work on the Rogers Road crossing is finished, the crossing on Ligon Mill Road will be repaired.

Crews will replace railroad ties at each crossing before resurfacing the road. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas and allow for additional travel time.

Officials last month announced the plan to temporarily close several streets for repairs to the train tracks.

Town officials say CSX is in charge of the project because the town has no control over railroad closures.