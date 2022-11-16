RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure.

The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Construction is scheduled to last three months. The closure will start November 21. Work schedules will be dependent on weather and other factors, the city said. Drivers are asked to be cautious of crews and detour signs.

The detour will take people around the project. If traveling north, drivers will be detoured onto Garner Road to MLK Jr. Boulevard then back to South Person Street.

The largest impacts will be for drivers who enter downtown from the south. The city says there may also be residual traffic delays on I-40, US 70 and Timber Drive.

Parking restrictions will be enforced in this area.