RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is used to making top 10 lists like best places to live, work or move. But this latest ranking is good for humans and their pets.

Raleigh has been named the most pet-friendly city in the state and the 10th most pet-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from WalletHub.

Other North Carolina cities on the list were:

47th- Winston-Salem

52nd- Greensboro

83rd- Charlotte

88rd- Durham

WalletHub compared pet budget, pet health and wellness and outdoor pet-friendliness against the 100 most populated cities in America.

When it comes to veterinary care costs, Raleigh had the second lowest cost. It was beat out only by Columbus, Ohio.

Similarly, Raleigh came in 11th for the dog insurance premium costs. Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana tied for first place.

The city also did well when it came to dog-friendly restaurants per capita. Raleigh was the 10th most dog-friendly when it comes to restaurants. Five cities tied for first in this category: Orlando, Atlanta, Austin, Portland and San Diego.

Raleigh also ranked:

29 th – Veterinarians per Capita

– Veterinarians per Capita 27 th – Pet Businesses per Capita

– Pet Businesses per Capita 33 rd – Dog Parks per Capita

– Dog Parks per Capita 36 th – Animal Shelters per Capita

– Animal Shelters per Capita 46th – Pet Caretakers per Capita

The overall top most pet-friendly cities were: