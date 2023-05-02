RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular road in Raleigh used by several drivers will begin resurfacing on Tuesday night.

Wade Avenue inside the beltline is set to be resurfaced between Ridge Road and U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard over the next few months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Beginning Tuesday night, the work will require overnight lane closures on weekdays between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The NCDOT said several ramp closures and a full closure of one section of Wade Avenue will happen as the work continues.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and be mindful of crews that will be working directly next to the reduced travel lanes throughout the area in the next few months.