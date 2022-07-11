RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS News/WNCN) — A company headquartered in Raleigh has been named on a national list of ‘Best Places to Work in 2022’.

The list comes from Glassdoor, a website where current and former employees anonymously review companies.

The website tapped into survey data from more than 100 million employee reviews to create the list.

To evaluate the rankings, analysts looked at nine workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation, benefits, culture, diversity, and work-life balance.

The report says although the past year was a ‘game-changer’ as the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic, it didn’t stop some companies from supporting their employees and rising up as some of the best companies to work for.

Red Hat, a technology company based out of Raleigh, was listed as No. 41 on the list.

The company received a ranking of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

One employee writes that the company offers great perks, like “affordable insurance options, paid parental leave, flexible work from home options, bonuses paid quarterly, and tuition reimbursement.”

Red Hat’s CEO, Paul Cormier, was previously listed at No. 9 on another Glassdoor report, ‘Top CEOs of 2021’ with a 97 percent approval rating. A report for the top CEOs of 2022 has not yet been released.

In 2020, Raleigh was listed as No. 1 on Glassdoor’s ’25 Best Cities for Jobs.’

Other tech companies also made the Glassdoor’s 2022 list of best places to work, like Google and Microsoft.

Software company Nvidia was named No. 1 on the list.

