RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is home to what one group says is the best magnet elementary school in the country.

Washington Magnet Elementary School received the honor from the association Magnet Schools of America.

The school in downtown Raleigh earned the Elementary Magnet School Merit Award at a national conference.

“Our district’s magnet programs stand out — nationally and internationally — as models of excellence,” said Catty Moore, superintendent of the Wake County Public School System. “As one of our earliest magnet schools, Washington has a long tradition of recognizing and cultivating the gifts and talents of our district’s youngest learners.

“We are so proud of this award, as it reinforces the impact of the Washington community’s dedication to engaging learners, embracing diversity and celebrating the efforts and achievements of all students every day,” she added.

The association credited Washington — one of the first gifted and talented magnet schools in WCPSS — with combining “strong instructional practices in the core subjects” and more than 200 electives “that are designed to enrich and support while extending and enhancing the core curriculum.”

WCPSS says the school will celebrate the award with a school wide clap-out at 3 p.m. Friday.