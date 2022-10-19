RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a section of a popular road in Raleigh will close late Sunday night for grade separation at the junction, or aligning two or more surfaces.

Crews are preparing to install the first of several long-term closures near the intersection of Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street.

Late Sunday night, barricades will be installed on Blue Ridge Road on both sides of the railroad tracks south of Hillsborough Street.

Motorists will be detoured to follow Hillsborough Street and Western Boulevard. The southbound detour includes a turnaround on Jones Franklin Road.

The closure will be in place and expand further away from the railroad tracks until the fall of 2024.

Hillsborough Street will also close at Blue Ridge Road in early 2023 for several months. A new connector road will link Hillsborough Street and Blue Ridge Road the NCDOT said.

Once the project is complete, Blue Ridge Road will pass underneath Hillsborough Street, the railroad tracks and Beryl Road.

NCDOT said the project will make the intersection safer for people who use it in their daily commutes or to access events such as the State Fair, football games at Carter Finley Stadium or games and events at PNC Arena.