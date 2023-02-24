RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh road will have significant traffic pattern shifts beginning Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

On Monday, work will start around the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection to prepare for an upcoming closure at the junction. NCDOT said drivers should expect day and nighttime lane closures throughout the week.

On March 4 at 9 p.m., construction crews plan to close Hillsborough Street to begin construction that will result in Blue Ridge Road passing underneath Hillsborough Street, the railroad tracks and Beryl Road.

A new connector road that is being built on the northeast corner of the street will open for access between Hillsborough Street and Blue Ridge Road.

Traffic on Hillsborough Street can use either Edwards Mill Road, Wade Avenue, and Blue Ridge Road or Western Boulevard and Interstate 440 to access points on either side of closure.

NCDOT said drivers on the south end of Blue Ridge Road will continue to use Beryl Road to access Hillsborough Street, which is the same workaround that has been in place since October.

The Hillsborough Street closure is expected to last several months, according to NCDOT. When the road reopens, the work will expand to the south and will require closing Blue Ridge Road at Beryl Road and the section down to Pylon Drive.

The pattern will be in place until the project finishes, which is expected in fall 2024. NCDOT said all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

“The project will make this busy intersection safer for all people who use it in their daily commutes or to access special events like the State Fair and games at Carter Finley Stadium and PNC Arena,” said NCDOT.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for the detours and be mindful of construction crews working to close travel lanes in the area.