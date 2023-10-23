RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A series of street closures is scheduled in Raleigh this week including one that will shut down traffic on one road for a year.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s continued work on the Interstate 440 and Blue Ridge Road improvement project will require several road closures starting this week.

Weather permitting, Beryl Road will close at Blue Ridge Road starting overnight this Wednesday. It will close for one year so crews can begin lowering Blue Ridge Road to construct a bridge above Beryl Road.

A detour will carry traffic to Pylon Drive, Blue Ridge Road, Western Boulevard, and Powell Drive to access either side of the closure.

Starting Friday, overnight closures are scheduled to begin at the Wade Avenue interchange for about 10 nights so crews can set girders for a new bridge.

During this time, NCDOT says full night-long or intermittent closures may be in place at the interchange on eastbound Wade Avenue, the ramp from eastbound Wade Avenue to I-440 East, and the ramp from I-440 East to westbound Wade Avenue.

The I-440 improvements project aims to reduce bottlenecks, congestion, and improve the overall experience to drivers on the Beltline.

Built in the 1960’s, I-440 between just south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh is the oldest section of the interstate. The improvement project includes widening from four to six lanes, replacing pavement and bridges, and upgrades to interchanges.

The widening of I-440 coincides with lowering the grade of Blue Ridge Road and constructing new bridges for Hillsborough Street (N.C. 54), Norfolk Southern Railway/North Carolina Railroad/CSX Transportation, and Beryl Road to reduce traffic congestion and train-related conflicts with vehicles and pedestrians. NCDOT says a new connector road will link Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street.