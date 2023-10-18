WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies responded after a fight broke out involving multiple students at East Wake High School on Wednesday.

In a released statement, East Wake High School Principal Stacey Alston said a few altercations occurred shortly after school, and law enforcement was called to assist in defusing the situation. She also said pepper spray was used during incident.

“We are working with law enforcement and WCPSS Security to investigate these incidents,” Principal Alston said. “The students determined to be involved will be disciplined in accordance with WCPSS policy. This type of behavior will not be tolerated on our campus.”

Deputies were on scene for several hours, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported.