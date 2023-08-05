CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people came out to the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary this weekend for the annual Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue Festival.

In its 16th year, the event proves a great opportunity for vendors to connect with new customers.

“This is one of our favorite ones to come out to, it’s always packed, good energy of people,” said Adam Dalton, owner and operator of Asheville-based Dalton Distillery.

The popular event gives visitors a chance to have more than 60 different beers, 40 types of bourbon, as well as enjoying plenty of barbecue.

It’s a great way for businesses like Hatchett Brewing Company to connect with people outside of their typical taproom.

“Getting people in to try the beer, they’ll spread the word to their friends, and sooner or later everyone can become ‘Team Hatchett’, so it’s a good thing,” said Davis Letchworth, a sales representative for the brewery.

The Southern Pines-based brewery first started in 2017, opening its taproom just months before the pandemic in the fall of 2019.

It’s one of more than 400 craft breweries across North Carolina, as the industry continues to boom. According to the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild, the state has more local breweries than any other in the South.

“We have great product, we have great people and it’s a great scene to be a part of. We have people coming from all over the country to be a part of North Carolina beer,” Letchworth explained.

The festival also offers a great opportunity for Dalton’s business, brewers say.

“This is what we look for, really want to connect, communicate and educate the people who are trying our product,” Letchworth added.

Serving handcrafted spirits for more than a decade out of Asheville, Dalton Distillery is at the festival for a chance to connect with customers hundreds of miles away.

“People know local beer, local wine, local spirits are what we’re out here, showing people there’s not just the name brands you’re used to. Try something different, replace something you’re familiar with and live a little bit.”