CARY N.C. (WNCN) – Roughly 4,000 people came out on a scorching Tuesday afternoon to see Chelsea and Wrexham practice ahead of their Wednesday soccer showdown at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Fans traveled from near and far, one couple even taking the train from California.

“This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us,” Daniel Galindo said. “I’m a Chelsea fan, she’s a Wrexham fan and just coincidentally they were playing each other on the East Coast. So we thought, why not make an event out of it?”

The Orange County, Chapel Hill Visitor’s Bureau estimates an economic impact of more than $15 million from the Chelsea vs. Wrexham match.

One family drove down from New York after finding fandom with Wrexham AFC. The team is co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and shot to fame during a documentary series on the team.

“We coach soccer in New York,” Jessie Lieb said. “And Wrexham, we would watch the documentary as a family every week, and we got so caught up that we purchased all the games, watched all the games, watched them win the Cup. So we’re diehards now.”

Players from both teams said they’re happy with the high interest on this side of the pond.

“It’s amazing. It’s just. It’s something you got to embrace. Just enjoy it,” Wrexham’s Ben Tozer said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“The crowd has been something as well. Amazing support,” Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka said.

Tozer also described his tour of UNC Chapel Hill’s facilities as “mind-blowing.”

“The stadium and the facility and everything is just absolutely mind-blowing to see that for a university, it’s incredible,” Tozer said.

Tuesday’s practice at WakeMed Soccer Park also provided priceless exposure for North Carolina’s home soccer teams, NCFC and the NC Courage.

“Folks coming out here and having a good time is good for us. We would love to see them during the regular season,” NCFC owner Steve Malik said. “There’s a lot of soccer going on this week.”