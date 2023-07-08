RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of artists and thousands of tattoo enthusiasts are gathering for Raleigh’s Tattoo Arts Festival. It’s the second year the convention, put on by Villain Arts, has made its way to the Oak City.

Tattoo artists and visitors from surrounding areas attending the festival at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds said the event brings the craft and love for tattoos together.

“People have tattoos because they have meaning,” said Ally Bonanno who was still deciding on whether to get her first tattoo. “When I was younger, I wanted to go into law enforcement and my biggest thing was everyone said you can’t have tattoos. Turns out, I don’t have tattoos because I’m a scaredy cat anyway!”

Bonanno said it’s exciting to see tattoos become more accepted in the workplace and the stigma around them changing.

Chris Lemaster, who traveled from Chapel Hill to get his tattoo, said the festival brings artists from all over the world.

“I appreciate art in all different forms and this is an expression of that,” said Lemaster. “It’s working with artists that are better than what’s in my head and they can make it a reality.”

Lemaster’s tattoo artist who goes by the name “Aaron Is” was among many artists who showed off their talent. Aaron, who is from Florida and has been featured in the television series “Ink Master,” said his art has brought him to places all around the world.

“For example, we were just in Belgium like last month and we’re in France next month. I love it, I love the travel, I wouldn’t have near the client base if I was in one spot.” He added, “It’s Troy Timpel’s baby that turned into a giant baby — it’s one of the best circuits in the world.”

The artist told CBS 17 News that he’s been giving tattoos for 26 years and continues to see the industry evolve. Those changes also include FDA rules and recommendations.

“Most of the pigments that I use here — I can’t bring to Europe with me because their system is much more strict,” Aaron said rules and regulations can also differ state by state.

“Here, we paid more money to register for a temporary license from the health department — more than any other state.”

Aaron said he’s often traveling and packing his gear, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“If I knew what I know now — 25 years ago — I’d still be doing what I do. I’d still be doing the same thing.”

Tickets for adults are $25 for the day and admission for children under 12 is free. More information can found here.