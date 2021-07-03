Thousands attend Wake Forest fireworks show following ease of COVID-19 rules

WAKE FOREST N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake Forest Recreation Department estimates that thousands of people came out to see the first fireworks show in the town since coronavirus restrictions eased.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Last year we stayed at home and had little grocery store fireworks in our front yard,” North Raleigh resident Shannon Denn said.

Ruben Wall, director of the Wake Forest Recreation Department, said dozens of city employees gave up their holiday weekend to make the event happen.

“Over 60 town employees are working tonight, volunteered their time to work,” Wall said. “We’ve also got an excess of 50 police officers here and so this is a real big deal for the town.”

Organizers and visitors alike agreed this year feels different — a celebration with multiple meanings.

“I think that because of what we have been through we are all appreciating those little things now, something like fireworks is a big deal because we haven’t been able to have the freedom to do some of those things,” Wall said.

There will be two more Fourth of July events in Wake Forest Sunday. The first is a children’s parade starting at 1:30 p.m. at North Main Street at West Juniper Avenue. Also, Art in the Park will start at 2 p.m. at the Wake Forest Community House.