CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — UPDATE: As of shortly before 11 a.m., over 2,300 Duke Energy customers in Cary are still without power.

The estimated time of restoration given on Duke Energy’s outage map remains at 11:30 a.m.

Previous story

Nearly 3,400 Duke Energy customers in the Cary area are without power Saturday morning.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, the outage affecting 3,395 customers was caused by “equipment going offline.” It was first reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

As of 10:30 a.m., the estimated time of restoration is 11:30 a.m.

The area affected lies between downtown Cary and Morrisville. The outage map shows neighborhoods like Arlington Ridge, Weatherstone and Hermitage Park are affected, as well as the intersection of NW Cary Parkway and Chapel Hill Road.