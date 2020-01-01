Thousands gather for New Year’s Eve events in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s goodbye 2019 and hello 2020.

Thousands filled Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on New Year’s Eve for First Night Raleigh on Tuesday night.

“It’s really almost like a family,” Maria Fry said.

This year marked the 29th year the event has been held. Earlier this week, organizers told CBS 17 they expected 50,000 people to attend the event this year.



“It’s just a way of closing the old book, and start a new book. and this year is a brand new decade,” Carolyn Ethridge said.

The event brought in many from near and far to ring in the new year in the Capital City.



“It’s outstanding to bring the community together to have something so large, and so festive, to bring everybody together in one unique location,” Jeff Matthews said.

Folks gathered around the famous giant acorn, Raleigh’s symbol for the start of a new year.

“It’s very different,” Matthews said. “To see it come down is very exciting.”

Many in the crowd said 2020 brings the perfect vision of a new year and new memories to be made.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now