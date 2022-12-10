RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that float, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.

CBS 17 has seen posts on social media that say people really wanted to put attention on how tragic the incident has been for so many people involved. The gathering Saturday night, held at Buffalo Road Athletic Park, involved car and truck communities.

Raleigh police said Glass was driving the truck that was carrying the float just before 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died.

Glass, 20, of Virginia is facing several charges including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving. The girl who died was a performer with a dance company in the parade.

People say Glass did everything he could in that moment including yelling and warning others that the truck wouldn’t stop.

Some people argue that Glass is possibly facing jail time for a situation he had no control over.

Warrants in the case said there were improper brakes inadequate to control the movement of the pickup truck, and improper equipment to stop the vehicle or the brakes without having at least one operating brake maintained in good working order.

Posts on social media say that during the Saturday night gathering, they plan to place flowers for both parties — and hope that everyone involved in the tragic incident can find peace.

By 8 p.m. Saturday, the park hit capacity for attendance. Earlier, there was a line of five miles of traffic approaching the park.