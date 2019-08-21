Thousands of child porn images, videos land Raleigh man in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will serve 80 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release after a child pornography conviction.

Michael Ahmed, 34, of Raleigh, plead guilty on Jan. 29 to charges of receipt of child pornography, according to documents from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Dec. 3, 2017, Cary police conducted an online investigation on the BitTorrent1 network searching for individuals sharing child porn.

Officers say they identified an IP address sharing child porn, claiming the person successfully downloaded 83 files of suspected child porn. Investigators continued to connect to the IP address on multiple occasions through Feb. 18, 2018, and successfully downloaded several files of known child porn.

The IP address was assigned to an Apex home owned by Ahmed’s parents. The Department of Homeland Security then obtained a search warrant of the home.

Homeland Security agents and members of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the home on March 14, 2018.

During the search, court documents say agents seized a Dell desktop computer, an LG cellphone, multiple hard drives, and micro SD cards.

Ahmed was present during the search and later admitted to downloading child porn using BitTorrent.

Court documents say Ahmed was aware that BitTorrent was a file-sharing program, but says he never intentionally shared child porn.

Ahmed told authorities he “preferred girls ages 14 and older” and admitted to using the search terms “young and teen” when searching for child porn online, court documents explain.

Ahmed stated that he would download child porn, save it, and then delete it by placing the file in his computer’s recycling bin.

Forensics agents say they found 2,463 image files and 93 video files which depicted child porn. Multiple files contained sadistic or masochistic conduct, bestiality, prepubescent minors, and infants/toddlers.

Court documents say the recovered images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for identification. NCMEC identified “101 known series” in Ahmed’s collection.

In total, 9,438 image files of child porn were found in his collection, authorities say.

