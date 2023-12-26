RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What’s typically the happiest time of the year quickly turned into one of the more frustrating holiday weekends for employees at C.A.R.E. Services in Raleigh.

The owner of the emergency disaster restoration business, Adam Rosenzweig, said it comes after thieves took about $10,000 worth of equipment and tools that were in three of the company’s vans parked off Atlantic Avenue.

“We’re a disaster restoration carpet cleaning business so fire, flood, mold… we’re out there to fix it and rebuild it,” said Rosenzweig.

The owner said he didn’t realize what had happened until Christmas Day. Rosenzweig said he noticed one of the van’s doors was open and all the equipment inside was cleared out.

“They took things like a carpet cleaning wand which nobody can use but a carpet cleaner… This stuff isn’t useful for anybody, they can’t really sell it to anybody,” Rosenzweig said.

After reviewing surveillance video captured by cameras outside of the business, Rosenzweig was able to point to at least one person seen wearing a mask and dark clothing. The individual came back at least three times during the weekend, including twice on Christmas Eve. At one point, you see the suspect walk over and talk to someone in a dark vehicle.

Rosenzweig said, “None of our really expensive stuff was in it but it’s stuff we use daily, so we leave it in the truck.” He added, “Especially we’re in and out, we’re an emergency service business so it’s just random that one of us wasn’t coming in around that time. Weekend, nights, we’re here at two in the morning sometimes.”

Staff at the business said most of the equipment should be insured but the hit has come with a loss during what can typically be their busiest season. Rosenzweig said he’s had to reschedule appointments while they wait for equipment to be replaced. Still in disbelief, Rosenzweig said, “That was kind of the bummer—You don’t expect it to happen on Christmas Eve.”

Employees at the business are hopeful the images captured by surveillance cameras and the help from police will lead them to more answers.