Thousands of dollars worth of donations for troops stolen from Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A local organization is in need of help after their van with donations for troops overseas was stolen.

Military Missions in Action is dedicated to helping active duty and veteran soldiers.

“We’ve asked them to do a job, now we’ve got to support them,” said executive director Michael Dorman.

One of their programs sends thousands of care packages to troops serving overseas. Due to COVID-19, they’ve had a no-touch system in place at their office in Fuquay-Varina. People drop off donations at a van in the lot.

The van had about $2,500 worth of care packages they planned to ship on Friday, but someone stole the van Wednesday night.

Michael Dorman posted about it on Facebook. He couldn’t believe more than 600 people shared it.

“It just shows the community’s out there looking out for each other and trying to help each other out,” said Dorman.

One person posted she saw the van parked at a McDonald’s in Raleigh but couldn’t call police due to phone issues.

So CBS 17 went to the McDonald’s, saw it was still there, and called 911.

The care packages for the troops were missing.

“Of course you’re upset, but at the same time we don’t know what the circumstances were around the van being taken; It could’ve been someone that needed food for their family, we just don’t know,” said Dorman.

The van’s battery was also dead, which is a problem they’ve been dealing with for a while, among others.

Dorman said they’re behind about $450,000 in donations this year since they haven’t been able to hold fundraisers.

“This just sets us back even more,” he said.

He hopes the community can now rally together to support our troops more than ever.

“Working together, we can accomplish a lot, so we all just need to come together now to support our men and women, we’ve asked them to do a job, it’s our responsibility to support them.”

They need hygiene products, like soap and razors, and food items donated for the care packages.

For more information, you can go to their website here or their Facebook page.

There’s no suspect information at this time.