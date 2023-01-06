KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – It what was scheduled as a day to give back to the community.

“We feed every Friday, as we were doing this Friday. Getting ready for it. I love what I do,” Minister Terry Davis said.

Around noon, Davis along with a few others pulled up to Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise in Knightdale to get some supplies.

As Davis walked through the front door, she noticed something unusual.

“When I was coming to get ready to unlock the door, the door automatically just came wide open,” Davis said.

She said she immediately backed away and called 911.

When Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they discovered that someone broke in through the front door.

“The mixer, the monitors, keyboards, speakers, all types of things were missing,” Apostle Dr. Mary Baxter said. “They had knocked over the heaters and those kinds of things in the sanctuary.”

Baxter is the pastor. She said they don’t have an exact estimate, but said thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

“What we are going to have to do is really pray for the people that would allow themselves to do such a thing and then we are just going to have to go from there,” Baxter said.

Church leaders said this situation is heartbreaking.

However, despite this, the plan is to have service on Sunday.

“Where is your heart? You know, because if you are that brave to break into the house of the Lord. I pray they have the heart to confess,” Davis said.

As the church works to replace the items stolen, it is hoping the community can pitch in to help.

Click here, for more information on the church.