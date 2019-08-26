Thousands of students, teachers head back to school across central NC Monday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, children across the region will wake up and get back on the school bus for the first time in months.

Many of them will head to brand new schools, some of which are taking an innovative approach to how students learn.

Even though some students used the building the last couple years, this is the first year classes will be underway at Green Level High School in Cary.

The flag with the school mascot, the gators, is flying high outside the school.

CBS17 recently talked with science teacher Sha’Donna Burston-Young as she got her room ready.

Students from Apex High School had used the building while their school underwent renovations.

When school starts in Wake County Monday, the district will be up to a new total of 191 schools.

For the first year, just ninth and tenth graders will attend Green Level.

With just hours to go until the school year begins, Burston-Young says she’s ready.

“Everything is brand new. All the classrooms look great. They have special coloring on the walls,” said Burston-Young. We have all brand-new items. We just got in a load of supplies. So, it feels like Christmas.”

Classes will also begin at the new Southeast Raleigh Elementary.

It’s an innovative partnership between Wake County schools and the YMCA where they’ll share space and offer more programs to an underserved area of the community.

