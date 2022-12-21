RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of children in Wake County are getting their Christmas wishes fulfilled this week.

Wednesday is the second distribution day for The Salvation Army of Wake County’s ‘Angel Tree Program.’

On the first day of distribution Tuesday, hundreds of volunteers at The Salvation Army’s Christmas warehouse filled shopping cards with presents and wheeled them out to cars waiting in line.

Those cars were filled with families in need.

Toys, bikes and clothing were stuffed in trunks.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

One woman says she and her family have been volunteering for at least 10 years, and they came back this year to help families struggling with inflation.

“This year is different for everybody, but we are still very blessed to have what we have, and us sacrificing going out to eat for a week could provide for an entire family,” said volunteer Lori Webb. “So it just kind of helps put it in perspective. “

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Distribution continues through Thursday at The Salvation Army of Wake County’s Christmas warehouse, located at 1300 Buck Jones Road in Raleigh.

It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the angels who weren’t adopted, The Salvation Army said they fill that need with their own supply of presents.