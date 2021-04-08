Thousands of Wake County middle, high school students now back in the classroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of Wake County middle and high school students are back in their classrooms this Thursday morning.

With the switch back to in-person learning, the Wake County Public School System is also making changes to its COVID protocols as these students return to in-school instruction.

Many of the district’s elementary students have been back for several weeks. Now, middle and high school students on the traditional calendar are making their return.

Schools are now running under Plan A, which means students and staff will need to wear masks and they’re encouraged to practice social distancing, but the district is no longer performing temperature checks or health screenings at school. They are now asking parents to perform the screenings at home.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services removed the checks as requirements for schools across the state. Durham, along with Orange and Chatham county schools, said they will continue the health screenings and temperature checks at schools.