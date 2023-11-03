RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Raleigh this weekend for the City of Oaks Marathon.

“For people that want to experience Raleigh on foot this is as unique a way to do that as it gets,” said Charlie Mercer, CEO of Capstone Events, the organizer of the race. The event features a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k race.

Mercer says it brings a lot of people to the Raleigh area.

“There’s over 6,000 people registered this year and there’s a lot of spectators of well,” said Mercer. “For us, it’s about the 6,000 unique stories, the people that all have a different reason for showing up to that start line and just what it means to them and to the broader community.”

The event travels through popular areas like Fayetteville Street, N.C. State University and portions of the greenway.

Mercer says several roads in this area and downtown will be blocked off starting at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

“Downtown will be impacted largely between 7 a.m. and 8:30 to 9a and then we designed the route working with the city to minimize that impact,” said Mercer.

You can view more information on road closures here: