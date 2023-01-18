RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle transportation leaders want to build the future of commuting between communities, but want the public’s feedback on the best place to start.

Spanning from Johnston, through Wake, RTP and to Durham County, the commuter rail project would use existing railroad corridors to connect 15 stops across 43 miles.

But it comes at an estimated cost of $3.2 billion, according to a recent feasibility report by GoTriangle.

That’s why planners want to build in three phases: Eastern, from Garner to downtown Raleigh, Central, from Raleigh Union Station to Ellis Road and Western, from RTP to west Durham.

While the western portion is being considered for later stages, GoTriangle wants people to weigh in on what should be the first portion built before 2035

As of Wednesday night, GoTriangle’s public engagement manager, Liz Raskopf, said roughly 4,000 people have already voiced their opinions on where to start the project, but they’re still looking for more input until Feb. 19.

“Feedback from communities of color and the Hispanic community is particularly important at this point in the project. The survey can be found here, or by stopping by the Durham Public Library on Monday, Jan. 30 between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Morrisville Town Hall on Feb. 6, Clayton Town Hall on Feb. 7, St. Joseph’s AME Church on Feb. 8, Cary Regional Library on Feb. 10 or the Garner Senior Center on Feb. 16.”

Isabel Pacheco lives in Raleigh without a car and works across the street from Union Station. She’s supportive of the rail coming downtown.

“I don’t have a car at all,” Pacheco said. “Right now, it’s just ubers and ubers and ubers, or the bus. It’s just really expensive, or a really bad experience, so I think it would improve quality of life a little.”

The central portion would also go through North Carolina State University.

Professor Patsy Sibley said she commutes daily from Garner to the university. Sibley said she would rather take a rail if it connected her two communities.

“I’ve lived in the Triangle for 10 years and it’s always something I thought we should have,” Sibley said. “It doesn’t make sense to me that we have world-class universities so close to each other and we don’t have trains that connect them.”

For more information on the commuter rail project click here.