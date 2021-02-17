Mass vaccinations at PNC Arena rescheduled due to threat of winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The threat of a winter storm forced Wake County to reschedule its drive-thru mass vaccination event at PNC Arena on Thursday.

Officials say the county will move all appointments scheduled for Feb. 18 to Feb. 22.

The county says anyone scheduled to get the shot for Thursday who is not available to get vaccinated Monday should contact the COVID-19 call center at 919-250-1515.

Vaccinations were not scheduled to start until noon on Thursday at the Wake County Commons Building and our Sunnybrook facility, so those appointments will continue as planned.

If anyone with an appointment needs to reschedule due to the weather, they should also reach out to the COVID-19 call center.