RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured, one seriously, after a blaze broke out at a Raleigh townhouse, the fire department said.

Raleigh firefighters first responded to a call in the 5900 block of Hourglass Court at approximately 3:21 a.m. The department said the fire was contained to one unit, but two others suffered “exposure,” leading to a total of three damaged units at the complex just a few blocks off Glenwood Ave.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire, with one of the them suffering serious injuries, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

An unknown number of people have been displaced by the blaze. The department said all the displaced residents are being helped by family friends.

The Raleigh Fire Department was on scene for a few hours Saturday morning. A Durham Highway Fire unit also responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.