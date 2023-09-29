RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were injured in a shooting early Friday morning, Raleigh police said.

Around 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Western Boulevard. The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This was the second shooting incident within a five-hour period in Raleigh.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Renfrow Road around 9:46 p.m. on Thursday.

Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both investigations are ongoing.