Thursday’s Amped Up Music Series at Red Hat Amphitheatre postponed due to inclement weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The Red Hat Amphitheatre is postponing Thursday evening’s Amped Up Music Series due to expected inclement weather.

“We pride ourselves on providing the best live music experience and tonight’s inclement weather would greatly impact our ability to deliver that experience to you. We try to make our decisions based on the most current information available to us and are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” Red Hat said in a statement.

Hank, Pattie & The Current. featuring The Mallarmé Chamber Players and Rebekah Todd & the Odyssey were scheduled to perform.

Red Hat Amphitheatre is offering 5 Dollar Thursdays through July 1.

Tickets are on sale via ticketmaster.com or at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts box office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Hat said it will provide information regarding acts, tickets and postponement dates at a later time.

Here is the list of events planned this summer:

Thursday, June 10

Eric Gales

Abby Bryant & The Echoes

Thursday, June 17

Toubab Krewe w/ Crucial Fiya

Thursday, June 24

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers w/ Blue Cactus

Thursday, July 1

Dillon Fence w/ Arson Daily

Get more info at www.redhatamphitheater.com/ampedup