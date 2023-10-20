CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Tickets to the 2023 N.C. Wine Festival on Oct. 28 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre are available now.

VIP tickets include sampling of wine with a commemorative wine glass, access to VIP area with lunch catered by Chuy’s Tex Mex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (must give lunch ticket to redeem for lunch plate), apps served from noon to 4 p.m. courtesy of Food Lion, drink tickets to be redeemed for special cocktails from Social House Vodka, exclusive wines from Biltmore Winery, and live entertainment all day.

Early access to the festival starts at 11 a.m.

General Admission tickets include unlimited sampling of wines with a commemorative wine glass and live entertainment from noon until 5 p.m.

The amphitheatre is at 8003 Regency Parkway.

Click here for more ticket information.