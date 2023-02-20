WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2023 Wake Forest Film Festival will feature more than 20 films of all lengths and genres.

Tickets are still available for the festival which will be hosted March 3 and 4 at the Renaissance Centre, at 405 S. Brooks St., in Wake Forest, according to a news release.

The complete schedule, including movie titles and times, can be seen here.

All-access screening passes are on sale for $20 each and will allow unlimited access to the schedule of films throughout the two-day festival. Tickets may be purchased online in advance here. Tickets may also be purchased at the Renaissance Centre Box Office.

Films genres at the festival include short and full-length, documentary, student, family, and music.

“Designed for both movie-goers and film professionals, the Wake Forest Film Festival is an opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their films in a unique location to a discerning audience,” the release said.

For more information, call 919-435-9458 or email rcboxoffice@wakeforestnc.gov.