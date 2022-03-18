APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex police report a TikTok trend is inspiring teenagers in Apex to shoot airsoft, BB guns at strangers.

Apex police said reports have been taken in different parts of town but always during after-school hours.

Police also said they have received seven reports of teenagers driving around shooting at pedestrians since mid-February with airsoft guns, “SplatRBall” guns and BB guns.

“We urge parents to continue to educate their children on the dangers surrounding these events and the realistic features of the weapons that are being used,” said town police in a release.

Police said an ill-placed shot could result in serious or permanent damage. Some cases in other states have resulted in car crashes or people pulling out a real gun in defense, Apex police said.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call Apex police at (919)362-8661.