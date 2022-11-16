RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deborah Bridger recorded a video of an event from Saturday and uploaded it to TikTok.

It shows hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathering outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh.

“They were all walking to the clinic to stand in front of a clinic where so many people were going to show up to seek healthcare that day and it was just infuriating,” Bridger said.

Bridger, along with Bjorn Jones, are activists who support families and women going to clinics.

They said Saturday’s rally was larger than they expected.

“It’s just really disheartening that they just get permits so they can claim that they are sticking to all the legalities of this,” Jones stated.

The people in this video are with the faith-based organization, Love Life Inc. They told CBS17 that this was one of their prayer walks.

In statement the organization wrote:

“Love Life’s mission is to activate the local church in our city to continue helping hurting moms and families and give them real options and loving choices. With the help of our partnering churches and ministries, Love Life has provided housing, jobs, baby showers, mentoring and additional resources to many of the 4,300+ families that have chosen life on the sidewalks over the last six years. In 2017 Love Life expanded our outreach to bring hope to hopeless children through our Orphan Care Ministry focused on foster care and adoption options. As the Church unites and mobilizes in and around Raleigh, we will continue to see the culture shift from death to life as more families run to the Church and stop running to the abortion centers.

We know 60-70% of moms are pressured into abortion and are looking for a way out. When moms and dads hear of all the resources available to them in the Triangle, they want to choose life for the unborn babies.

We adhere to all city ordinances when doing our prayer walks and have the appropriate permits.”

Abortion access is something that was on the minds of voters.

In a poll CBS 17 conducted in partnership with the Hill and Emerson College a week before the midterm election, abortion access was among the top issues for voters.

48 percent of people said they were more likely to go vote after Roe v. Wade was overturned. 44 percent said it made “no difference.”

“You don’t need to stand in front of a clinic. Or you certainly don’t need to bring 400 or 1,000 people to the clinic,” mentioned Bridger.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 the group Love Life had an approved permit.

RPD was there after receiving calls for service related to the event.

CBS 17 did reach out to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, she says the city attorney is working on a buffer zone.