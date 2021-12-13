Tim McGraw announces 2022 tour with two stops in NC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Country legend Tim McGraw announced his 2022 tour and circled two venues in North Carolina to make pit stops.

Concert goers can see McGraw at PNC Music Pavillion in Charlotte and Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on May 12 and 21 respectively, the singer officially announced with the rest of his tour dates.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Just to See You Smile” artist will kick off his tour Feb. 19 in San Antonio, Texas, with a festival performance and perform for five and a half months before wrapping up the last day of July in Alberta, Canada at another festival.

He has 17 official tour stops not at festivals, with the first coming April 29 in Rogers, Arkansas.

McGraw will also make three major appearances in Florida, in Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and West Palm Beach, as well as Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live.

Rising star Russell Dickerson will also be on tour with McGraw for all dates.

A full list of tour dates can be found here.