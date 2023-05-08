RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The clock is ticking if you need COVID tests and don’t want to pay for them. The national Public Health Emergency for COVID 19 ends May 11th.

That means, for many people, at-home COVID tests will no longer be free.

While COVID isn’t causing the chaos it did a few years ago, it’s still spreading, and many people want COVID tests on hand if they come down with a cough or fever.

Right now, the federal government requires private insurance plans, as well as, Medicare and Medicaid, to cover up to 8 COVID tests per person per month with no out-of-pocket cost. That won’t be the case after Thursday, when the federal public health emergency is set to end.

“Some patients’ insurance may continue to cover; some may not,” noted Steve Adkins, the owner and pharmacy manager of Health Park Pharmacy in Raleigh.

He explained that coverage will depend on your insurance carrier and specific plan, but most Medicare recipients will no longer receive at-home tests for free.

“We may have some patients with Advantage Plans. Those may vary a little bit,” he said. Tests ordered by a doctor and performed at a lab should still be covered under Medicare Part B.

Medicaid patients will have access to free over-the-counter tests for much longer, until September 2024.

If you need tests and aren’t sure if your insurance company will cover them, Adkins recommends stocking up by Thursday.

“If you don’t have any around the house it’s definitely not going to hurt,” he noted.

He also said not to throw away tests that appear to be expired.

“Most of the tests have been extended for at least another six months as far as expiration date,” he said. The FDA has a list of those tests, for which the expiration date has been extended here.

You can still get at-home tests after Thursday, but they may cost you. We found tests for sale at various pharmacies ranging from $8 to $35.

If you live in Wake County, there will still be free COVID tests available after Thursday at these locations.

And although the emergency ends this week, the State Health Department is still making COVID tests available by mail through June. If you’d like to order those, click here.