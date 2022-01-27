Time running out for Raleigh residents to take neighborhood speed limit surveys

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh residents are running out of time to tell city leaders what they think about speed limits across the city.

The Raleigh City Council lowered speed limits on more roads – 128 of them – in 2021 than in the previous five years combined.

They are now looking at six more streets where they could reduce speeds.

One of those six streets is Crest Road near North Carolina State University’s campus. The speed limit there would be reduced to 25 mph. Student Benjamin De Rose was hit and killed on Crest Road in October 2021.

The speed limit within Raleigh city limits is 35 mph on roads that don’t have a posted speed limit.

“A lot of people reach out to lower the speed limit,” the city’s traffic calming administrator William Shumaker told CBS 17. “We’ve found that 25 mph in most cases, on most neighborhood streets, is a more appropriate speed.”

Shumaker said the city made it easier for neighbors to report safety concerns.

Instead of a physical neighborhood petition, people can go online and request the city consider reducing the speed limit.

Then, if more than 50 percent of the neighborhood responds to the city asking for a slower speed, the request heads on to the city council.

Already this year, the council has approved eight street speed reductions.

Shumaker said the pandemic also played a role in more speed reductions as more people stayed home.

“It was just kind of a perfect storm in a good way where we made the process easier and people became a lot more aware,” Shumaker said.

